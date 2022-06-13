Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 92.6% from the May 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE NNY opened at $8.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 54.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 54.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 40.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares during the period. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

