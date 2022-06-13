Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 92.6% from the May 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE NNY opened at $8.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $10.35.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
