NVR (NYSE:NVR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3,987.17

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3,987.17 and last traded at $4,000.14, with a volume of 126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4,173.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4,353.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4,944.79.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $100.47 by $16.09. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. NVR’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $63.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NVR by 46.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in NVR by 36.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in NVR by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,396,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in NVR by 53.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

