Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.52

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 97585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 53.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, President Mathew Pendo bought 18,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $129,769.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,352.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 28,381 shares of company stock valued at $198,970. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

