Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Down to $3.89

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 3.89, but opened at 3.62. Oatly Group shares last traded at 3.70, with a volume of 94,325 shares.
OTLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 14.37.
The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.77.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 58.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 34,116 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,856,000. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,711,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Oatly Group by 48.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Oatly Group by 1,099.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.
Oatly Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTLY)
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
