Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Down to $3.89

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 3.89, but opened at 3.62. Oatly Group shares last traded at 3.70, with a volume of 94,325 shares.

OTLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 14.37.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.14 by -0.01. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of 166.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 160.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 58.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 34,116 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,856,000. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,711,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Oatly Group by 48.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Oatly Group by 1,099.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.