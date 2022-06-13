OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the May 15th total of 28,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OFS Capital stock opened at $12.44 on Monday. OFS Capital has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $167.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). OFS Capital had a net margin of 126.61% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in OFS Capital by 301.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in OFS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

