OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the May 15th total of 28,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
OFS Capital stock opened at $12.44 on Monday. OFS Capital has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $167.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.
OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). OFS Capital had a net margin of 126.61% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in OFS Capital by 301.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in OFS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
About OFS Capital
OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.
