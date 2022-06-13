Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Down to $10.11

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.11, but opened at $9.46. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on OLK. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91.

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 174.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the third quarter worth $287,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.