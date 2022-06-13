Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OLLI. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $53.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $95.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.53.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.