Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.45% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on OLLI. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.
Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $53.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $95.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.53.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
