Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.50 and last traded at $110.29. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.20.

OFLX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Flex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Omega Flex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.03 and a 200 day moving average of $126.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 0.42.

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $31.29 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is 47.81%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 8,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 100.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Omega Flex during the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

