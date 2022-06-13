Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Trading Up 0.1%

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $110.50 and last traded at $110.29. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OFLX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Omega Flex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omega Flex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.03 and its 200 day moving average is $126.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 0.42.

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 43.67%. The firm had revenue of $31.29 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFLX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Omega Flex during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 213.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 100.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the third quarter valued at about $202,000.

About Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

