Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA) versus The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA – Get Rating) and The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Omnichannel Acquisition and The Hanover Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnichannel Acquisition N/A N/A $6.93 million N/A N/A The Hanover Insurance Group $5.23 billion 0.96 $418.70 million $11.89 11.90

The Hanover Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Omnichannel Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.7% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Omnichannel Acquisition and The Hanover Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnichannel Acquisition N/A -46.97% 3.02% The Hanover Insurance Group 8.16% 12.25% 2.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Omnichannel Acquisition and The Hanover Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnichannel Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A The Hanover Insurance Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $144.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.76%. Given The Hanover Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Hanover Insurance Group is more favorable than Omnichannel Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Omnichannel Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hanover Insurance Group has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Hanover Insurance Group beats Omnichannel Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omnichannel Acquisition (Get Rating)

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on ‘omnichannel' businesses, such as technology-enabled cross-channel retail and consumer services, including the direct-to-consumer/e-commerce retail, consumer healthcare, consumer marketplaces, consumer services, and related sectors. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Millburn, New Jersey.

About The Hanover Insurance Group (Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowner's coverages, as well as other personal coverages, such as personal umbrella, inland marine, fire, personal watercraft, personal cyber, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Other segment markets investment management services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. markets its products and services through independent agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as Allmerica Financial Corp. and changed its name to The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. in December 2005. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

