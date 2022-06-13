Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $70.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Omnicom Group traded as low as $65.12 and last traded at $66.01, with a volume of 1627530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.99.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Macquarie increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Argus raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.11.
In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.56 and a 200-day moving average of $77.37.
Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.
About Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.
