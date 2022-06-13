Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.22

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.29, with a volume of 46352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONC. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, March 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55. The company has a current ratio of 17.96, a quick ratio of 16.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.93.

Oncolytics Biotech ( TSE:ONC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

