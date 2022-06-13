OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.36. 6,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,788,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HSBC downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76.

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 31.20% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 14.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

