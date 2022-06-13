OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.50

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.50 and last traded at $38.56, with a volume of 7258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.85.

A number of research firms have commented on OMF. Citigroup reduced their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.14.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMF. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in OneMain during the first quarter valued at about $3,728,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in OneMain by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PB Investment Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. now owns 470,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,329,000 after purchasing an additional 92,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

