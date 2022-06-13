OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.31

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.31 and last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Separately, TheStreet raised OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $740.73 million, a P/E ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 2.20.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $87.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $100,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 14,127 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $148,474.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 533,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,881 shares of company stock worth $690,410 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSW. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 389,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 29,164 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,003,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,375 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,196,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

