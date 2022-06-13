Onex (TSE:ONEX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $69.83

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$69.83 and last traded at C$70.05, with a volume of 21803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$73.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Onex from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Onex from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Onex from C$110.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Onex from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Onex alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$85.90. The firm has a market cap of C$6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.