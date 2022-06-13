Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 153432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock has a market cap of C$7.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

