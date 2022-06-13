Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 153432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
The stock has a market cap of C$7.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 5.45.
Opawica Explorations Company Profile (CVE:OPW)
Further Reading
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.