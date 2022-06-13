Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.88

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.88 and last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 5082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.
Several brokerages have issued reports on LPRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.
The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 17.78, a current ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,307 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,603,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $944,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)
Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.
