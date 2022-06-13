Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 25,422 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 604,156 shares.The stock last traded at $37.88 and had previously closed at $38.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average of $43.44.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $882.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.76 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

