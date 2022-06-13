OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.41

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 53989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OPK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.45 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,156,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,535,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni purchased 89,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,600 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,089,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,984 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 165,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 886,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the period. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.