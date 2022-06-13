Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) versus Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Financial Comparison

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) and Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Opthea and Protalix BioTherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opthea $70,000.00 3,892.54 -$45.35 million N/A N/A Protalix BioTherapeutics $38.35 million 1.37 -$27.58 million ($0.53) -2.11

Protalix BioTherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Opthea.

Profitability

This table compares Opthea and Protalix BioTherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opthea N/A N/A N/A Protalix BioTherapeutics -56.58% -881.07% -29.24%

Risk & Volatility

Opthea has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protalix BioTherapeutics has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Opthea and Protalix BioTherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opthea 0 0 1 0 3.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Opthea presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 206.95%. Given Opthea’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Opthea is more favorable than Protalix BioTherapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of Opthea shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Opthea beats Protalix BioTherapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opthea (Get Rating)

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage. Its lead asset is OPT 302, a soluble form of VEGFR 3 in clinical development as a novel therapy for wet neovascular age related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema DME, as well as a first in class VEGF C/D inhibitors for treatment with VEGF A inhibitors for the treatment of wet neovascular AMD and other retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Circadian Technologies Limited and changed its name to Opthea Limited in December 2015. Opthea Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in South Yarra, Australia.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics (Get Rating)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in the last stage of clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that has completed phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; PRX-115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated Uricase for the treatment of gout; and PRX-119, a plant cell-expressed PEGylated recombinant human DNase I product candidate for the treatment of NETs-related diseases. The company has agreements and partnerships with Pfizer; Fundação Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz); and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Hackensack, New Jersey.

