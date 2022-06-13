Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Lifted to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Orange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Orange from €9.00 ($9.68) to €9.50 ($10.22) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Orange stock opened at $11.31 on Monday. Orange has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the first quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 52.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 43,363 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 12.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 336,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 37,174 shares in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

