OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.23

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.23 and last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 268908 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OGI. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.44 to C$3.34 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. ATB Capital raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.05.

The company has a market capitalization of C$379.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

OrganiGram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$31.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About OrganiGram (TSE:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

