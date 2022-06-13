Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.88

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.88 and last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 1353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $626.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.15 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 18.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 70,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,403.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 136,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $841,526.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,153.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 816,466 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,511. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Organogenesis by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

