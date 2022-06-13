Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Shares Up 8.3%

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 24,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 122,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of C$32.44 million and a PE ratio of -4.29.

Organto Foods (CVE:OGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.08 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organto Foods Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

