Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Trading 0.1% Higher

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.14 and last traded at $38.95. 1,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 60,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.91.

The firm has a market cap of $931.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.00.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 34.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 59.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the first quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 68.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.