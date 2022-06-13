Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down to $4.29

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.29, but opened at $3.95. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 6,650 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $911.95 million, a PE ratio of 380.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLA. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Orla Mining by 569.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Orla Mining by 14.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Orla Mining by 48.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

