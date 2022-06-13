Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.30

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 8511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSCR. Bank of America downgraded Oscar Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oscar Health from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 37.23% and a negative net margin of 22.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $97,925.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,178.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $56,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,400.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 768.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 195,375 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,427,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

