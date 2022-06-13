Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.10

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.10 and last traded at C$8.15, with a volume of 9945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.65.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ODV. Pi Financial dropped their target price on Osisko Development from C$9.25 to C$6.85 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Desjardins cut Osisko Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Osisko Development from C$27.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$594.33 million and a P/E ratio of -2.54.

Osisko Development ( CVE:ODV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.17 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Osisko Development Corp. will post 1.7400001 EPS for the current year.

About Osisko Development (CVE:ODV)

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.