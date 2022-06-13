Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.10.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OUTKY. Credit Suisse Group raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Outokumpu Oyj from €10.00 ($10.75) to €9.00 ($9.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Outokumpu Oyj from €5.10 ($5.48) to €5.20 ($5.59) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Outokumpu Oyj stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.93. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.0487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. Outokumpu Oyj’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

