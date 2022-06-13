Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.12

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 23769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.35.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.80 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 472.4% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth $76,000.

About Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.