Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) and Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Critical Analysis

Oyster Point Pharma and Repligen are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and Repligen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oyster Point Pharma $24.54 million 4.36 -$100.66 million ($4.94) -0.81 Repligen $670.53 million 12.11 $128.29 million $2.53 58.96

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than Oyster Point Pharma. Oyster Point Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repligen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and Repligen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oyster Point Pharma N/A -116.58% -68.61% Repligen 19.86% 11.13% 8.46%

Risk & Volatility

Oyster Point Pharma has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repligen has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.3% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Repligen shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Repligen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Oyster Point Pharma and Repligen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oyster Point Pharma 0 1 0 0 2.00 Repligen 0 0 6 0 3.00

Oyster Point Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 373.82%. Repligen has a consensus target price of $301.50, suggesting a potential upside of 102.13%. Given Oyster Point Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oyster Point Pharma is more favorable than Repligen.

Summary

Repligen beats Oyster Point Pharma on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oyster Point Pharma (Get Rating)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It is also developing TYRVAYA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of for neurotrophic keratopathy. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Repligen (Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products. The company's chromatography products include OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of biologics; and OPUS smaller-scale columns that are used in the high throughput process development screening, viral clearance validation studies, and scale down validation of chromatography processes. It also offers ELISA test kits; and chromatography resins under the CaptivA brand. In addition, the company provides filtration products, such as XCell Alternating Tangential Flow systems that are filtration devices used in upstream perfusion and cell culture processing; TangenX flat sheet cassettes, which are used in downstream biologic drug concentration and formulation processes; KrosFlo tangential flow filtration and tangential flow depth filtration systems; Spectra/Por laboratory and process dialysis products, and SpectraFlo dynamic dialysis systems; and ProConnex single-use hollow fiber. Further, it provides process analytics products, such as slope spectroscopy systems under the SoloVPE, FlowVPE, and FlowVPX brands. The company sells its products to life sciences, biopharmaceutical, and diagnostics companies; laboratory researchers; and contract manufacturing organizations. Repligen Corporation has collaboration agreements with Navigo Proteins GmbH to develop multiple affinity ligands. Repligen Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

