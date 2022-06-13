Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.34

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.34 and last traded at $29.36, with a volume of 881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.69.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 42.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $78,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,770.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 37,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

