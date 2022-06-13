Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the May 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,177,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Pacific Ventures Group stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 796,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,072. Pacific Ventures Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.
Pacific Ventures Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
