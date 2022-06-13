Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the May 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,177,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pacific Ventures Group stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 796,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,072. Pacific Ventures Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

Get Pacific Ventures Group alerts:

Pacific Ventures Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, and food products to restaurants, hotels, food trucks, and caterers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ventures Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ventures Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.