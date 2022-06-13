PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target Cut to $38.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PACW. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of PACW opened at $28.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average is $41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.42. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 41.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $329.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Monica L. Sparks purchased 4,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul W. Taylor bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,000. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,854,000 after buying an additional 336,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,835,000 after buying an additional 80,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,630,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,850,000 after buying an additional 122,587 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after buying an additional 2,405,127 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,809,000 after buying an additional 78,424 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

