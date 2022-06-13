Panasonic Holdings Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (OTCMKTS:PCRFY)

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Panasonic in a report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year. The consensus estimate for Panasonic’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Panasonic’s FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

PCRFY stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. Panasonic has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

