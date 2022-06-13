Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.96

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.96 and last traded at $26.05, with a volume of 424758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

PARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.71%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

