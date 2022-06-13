Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.48

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as 28.48 and last traded at 28.48, with a volume of 2315 shares. The stock had previously closed at 30.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 34.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

