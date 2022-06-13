Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.53

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.53 and last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 62522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PK. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $18.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,084,000 after buying an additional 567,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,374,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,791,000 after purchasing an additional 640,877 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,685,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,504,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,501,000 after purchasing an additional 369,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

