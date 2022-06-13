Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.53

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.53 and last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 62522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PK. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.
The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $18.58.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,084,000 after buying an additional 567,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,374,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,791,000 after purchasing an additional 640,877 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,685,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,504,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,501,000 after purchasing an additional 369,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:PK)
Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
