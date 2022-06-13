Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.47-$0.56 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of PK stock opened at $16.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $18.58.
Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Park Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)
Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.