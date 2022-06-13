Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.47-$0.56 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PK stock opened at $16.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $18.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

