Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $251.43

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $251.43 and last traded at $254.36, with a volume of 11927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $263.61.

Several research firms have commented on PH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.85.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $1.33 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.