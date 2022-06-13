Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PASG. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Passage Bio to $11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

NASDAQ:PASG opened at $2.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.85. Passage Bio has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99.

Passage Bio ( NASDAQ:PASG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce A. Goldsmith acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 221,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $427,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,537,923 shares in the company, valued at $12,618,191.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,428,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 158,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 126,800 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About Passage Bio (Get Rating)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.