Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Short Interest Update

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other Pathfinder Bancorp news, SVP Daniel R. Phillips sold 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $40,619.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam C. Gagas bought 1,500 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 8.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 45,645 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,763 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PBHC traded up $19.30 on Monday, hitting $19.30. 1,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,560. The company has a market cap of $88.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.18. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 12.27%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Pathfinder Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.44%.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

