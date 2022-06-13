Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.72

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 2170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.
The stock has a market capitalization of $733.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.57.
Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter. Patria Investments had a net margin of 48.67% and a return on equity of 34.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 3,256.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 94.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,771,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,032,000 after buying an additional 4,750,000 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 9.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 155,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 13,046 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 1,185,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,111,000 after buying an additional 25,308 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 14.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,264,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,333,000 after buying an additional 287,200 shares during the period.
Patria Investments Company Profile (NYSE:PAX)
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
