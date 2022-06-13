Paul Black Sells 60,000 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) Director Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $994,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,254,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,801,781.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Paul Black sold 65,450 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,132,285.00.

On Friday, June 3rd, Paul Black sold 75,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $1,299,750.00.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Paul Black sold 50,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $909,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,209. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $23.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.67 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 389.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 174,655 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 105,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 44,664 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 49,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

