Payfare (TSE:PAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.64

Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.64 and last traded at C$4.66, with a volume of 77033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Payfare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Payfare from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Payfare and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$223.19 million and a PE ratio of -14.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.24.

In related news, Director Marco Margiotta acquired 15,000 shares of Payfare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,095,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,957,250.50.

Payfare Company Profile (TSE:PAY)

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets.

