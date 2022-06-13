Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAYO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Payoneer Global stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.56. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $136.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Payoneer Global’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 50.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 14.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 9.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Payoneer Global by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

