Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.35

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.35 and last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 98825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

Several brokerages have commented on PEB. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.40%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.