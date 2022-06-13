PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $44.12

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.12 and last traded at $44.31, with a volume of 20900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.36.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFSI shares. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.21.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $657.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.42%.

In other news, CIO Vandad Fartaj sold 2,500 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $112,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 108,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $651,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 351,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,608,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,528 shares of company stock worth $2,791,878 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 104.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,724,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

