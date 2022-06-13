PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.58

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.58 and last traded at $14.58, with a volume of 17864 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PMT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jonestrading lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -257.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,230,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,654,000 after buying an additional 1,107,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,544,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,430,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,022,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after buying an additional 305,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 866.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 254,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

